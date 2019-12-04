Swedish king champions forest quality improvement

The dialogue highlighted current initiatives underway towards tackling the issues of air pollution and waste management in India.

King Carl XVI Gustaf, the king of Sweden, on Wednesday spoke on the need to work on improving the quality of forests around the world. Gustaf was speaking here at a dialogue on circular economy approaches in India, chaired by him. A multi-stakeholder group, comprising Swedish and Indian senior government officials, academicians, private-sector and non-governmental organisations was also present.

The dialogue highlighted current initiatives underway towards tackling the issues of air pollution and waste management in India. It coincided with the second day of the UN conference on climate change in Madrid. K VijayRaghavan, principal scientific adviser to the government of India, highlighted the measures taken by the country to combat climate change.

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of the royal family of Sweden are in India on a five-day trip, their second state visit since 1993. Gustaf briefly recounted his visit to Jaipur during his last tour. Sweden’s ministers of foreign affairs, industry and social affairs are also part of the entourage. A high-level business delegation of Swedish companies is accompanying them. The royal couple is also scheduled to participate in the Versova beach cleaning activity in Mumbai and visit the Ganges in Uttarakhand.

The visit marks be the fourth high-level exchange between Sweden and India since 2015 when former President Pranab Mukherjee was on the first state visit to Sweden. In 2016, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven visited India, before Prime Minister Modi visited Sweden in 2018.