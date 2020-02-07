Plastic menace: Three tigers in Corbett Tiger Reserve captured chewing plastic

Tourists who had clicked the pictures handed them over to the reserve authorities at the end of January. (Photo courtesy: Trikansh Sharma)

In our minds, a tiger has always been a majestic cat that hunts for its survival. However, the reality today has changed. The tiger has turned from a majestic cat to a meek animal that chews on plastic. That’s what can be seen from the photographs taken at the Corbett Tiger Reserve in January this year. In some pictures taken by tourists, three tigers in Uttarakhand’s Corbett Tiger Reserve could be seen chewing on a plastic drum while they were by the Ramganga river in the Dikhala zone of the reserve.

The photographs brought to the forefront, the rampant issue of plastic menace that is haunting the planet right now. They especially sparked concern among the Corbett reserve authorities as it raises questions on how the plastic drum reached the cats in the middle of the protected area of the reserve. Tourists who had clicked the pictures handed them over to the reserve authorities at the end of January.

One of the photographs was shared on Twitter by IFS Parveen Kaswan. He captioned it, “Nothing. Few tigers playing with plastic they just received as a gift from us and delivered by this river at Corbett. That is how deep into the forests and oceans this plastic menace is growing.”

Nothing. Few #tigers playing with #plastic they just received as a gift from us & delivered by this river at #Corbett. That is how deep into #forests & #oceans this plastic menace is growing. Hundreds of wildlife is dying because of them. Picture by Trikansh Sharma. Do we care. pic.twitter.com/dHE58Yarjv — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 7, 2020

The picture became a cause of concern among Twitter users, all of whom called for some action, both by the government and the people, to resolve the constant threat that animals are facing from plastic.

According to an HT report, wildlife photographer Trikansh Sharma, who captured one of the photos, said that he was in the reserve on January 30 trying to capture tigers and other animals when he saw three tiger cubs playing with the plastic drum. He added that two of them then started chewing on it, which can be quite dangerous for the animal. Had they been able to break off a piece of the drum, it could have entered their food pipe, potentially injuring them fatally, he added.

The issue of plastic is a major problem across the globe at the moment and innumerable incidents of animal deaths due to plastic have to come to the fore. In an effort to reduce the problem of plastics, several states in India have banned all single-use plastic products. However, the irresponsible disposal of plastic waste is still creating a major problem for wildlife in India.