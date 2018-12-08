MGNREGA to help India fight climate change? Here’s what New Delhi is doing

By: | Published: December 8, 2018 11:12 AM

As part of its efforts to tackle climate change, India has to meet three key targets: building capacity for 40 per cent electric power from non-fossil fuel, cut in emissions by 33-35 per cent from the 2005 level and create carbon sinks of about 2.5 to 3 billion tons.

India planning to use the MGNREGA to achieve climate target specified under the 2016 Paris climate change agreement. (Reuters)

The government is planning to use the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to achieve climate target specified under the 2016 Paris climate change agreement. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the Ministry of Rural Development recently put forward a proposal in this regard on the sidelines of COP 24 in Katowice, Poland.

The report suggests that the Indian Institute of Science made a preliminary assessment on this and found that drought-proofing activities under MGNREGA can achieve removal or sequestration of about 197 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which is 8 per cent of New Delhi’s target. “But if the work focused on climate change, the scheme has a far higher potential,” the report said citing IISc scientists.

The IISc scientists further told HT that climate-oriented activities like drought-proofing can contribute sizeably to meeting the target. And the centre is piloting climate proofing works under the scheme in 103 blocks of three districts of Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the daily quoted a senior rural ministry official as saying.

According to the report, the IISc scientists are conducting a pan-India assessment to know the potential of the move. Among the activities that have the potential to sequester CO2 are drought-proofing, land development, the revival of traditional water bodies and water harvesting.

Speaking on this, IISc scientist Indu K Murthy told HT: “Drought-proofing will increase the resilience of community by helping them to cope with droughts, and with tree planting the emissions intensity of India’s gross domestic product by 33-35 per cent compared to 2005 levels by 2030.”

As part of its efforts to tackle climate change, India has to meet three key targets: building capacity for 40 per cent electric power from non-fossil fuel, cut in emissions by 33-35 per cent from the 2005 level and create carbon sinks of about 2.5 to 3 billion tons. New Delhi is on its way to meet the first two targets but lagging on the third one.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENVIRONMENT
  3. MGNREGA to help India fight climate change? Here’s what New Delhi is doing
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
All about Tata Harrier
Tata Harrier Infotainment system details revealed: BMW-like Floating Infotainment with JBL Audio!
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier's fabulous interior teased: Jeep Compass rival to launch in early 2019
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Tata Harrier SUV: From Smart-storage to Infotainment, Why it could be the most comfortable Tata ever!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
On a Slippery Note!
Oil at $55 a barrel? Not for India. This is what you must know about WTI and Brent crude oil prices
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
India to get oil windfall again ahead of 2019 polls? Here's the Saudi angle
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Softening crude oil prices help rupee to hit near 3-month high; will is go below 70 in near future?
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways on fast-track
Chennai-Mysore via Bengaluru in 2 hrs 25 mins! Germany proposes bullet train; submits study to Indian Railways
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Indian Railways unveils swanky new train for IRCTC Buddhist circuit! Check all special features
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Train 18 may ply on Varanasi route! India's 1st engine-less 160 kmph train to complete trials by mid-December
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition