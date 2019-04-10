Kangana Ranaut next directorial venture is an epic action drama; Details here

Kangana revealed in a statement that she is on the verge of announcing her next directorial venture which will be an action film or an epic drama (IE)

National award-winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set for her next directorial project. After the hit film Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which she co-directed and also played the lead, Kangana will soon be back on the director’s chair with a new ‘epic action drama.’ According to a report by The Indian Express, Kangana revealed in a statement that she is on the verge of announcing her next directorial venture which will be an action film or an epic drama. She added that it has taken a lot of her time and currently, they are putting everything in order, but they have locked the script. They will be doing a photoshoot and a poster will also be released.

While speaking about the project, Kangana admitted that procuring the finances for a film with a female lead can be an issue. However, considering how Manikarnika broke several records at the box office, she feels that the finances will no longer be a challenge for her. She remarked that there are a lot of great stories to be told and the actresses today are bringing a lot of business too. She is happy with the way Manikarnika worked for her, as an actor and also as a director. So now is the right time to start work on her second directorial project.

Meanwhile, Kangana has got several interesting projects in her kitty. She has recently wrapped up Panga, which is her first project with Ashwini Iyer Tiwary. She also has Mental Hai Kya, slotted up for release this year. Apart from that, Kangana Ranaut will be seen as former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayalalithaa in an upcoming biopic. The film will be bilingual and will be titled as Thalaivi in Tamil and as Jaya in Hindi. The biopic will be directed by Vijay, who is known for directing movies such as Madrasapattinam and Deiva Thirumagal. Talking about the project, Kangana was quoted saying that she was planning to make her own biopic. The work was going on but Jayalalithaa’s story is very similar and a far bigger success story than her. When she heard the narration, she found it very similar to her own biopic. She will be doing the film mainly in the Tamil language. She added that she will learn Tamil and that the film will release in hindi as well.