Irrfan Khan fights cancer with a smile, check his latest photo

The new photo of Irrfan Khan (Twitter)

Actor Irrfan Khan, who was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour earlier this year, updated his all smiles Twitter profile picture today. As the 51-year-old actor, who is now undergoing treatment in London right now, uploaded his picture on the social media platform, fans could not help but notice how happy yet slightly week he looked in the photo. Ever since the photo has been uploaded, wishes are pouring in from his fans on the social media platform.

The Padmashree Awardee is seen standing beside a window wearing a yellow t-shirt, with earphones plugged into the ears and a bright smile. The picture seems to be clicked in London itself where the actor is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Irrfan Khan was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour in March this year. Neuroendocrine Tumour or NCT happens when abnormal tissue growth starts in hormone-producing nervous cells and mostly develops in lungs and pancreas. Irrfan left the country in March and went to London to undergo treatment.

The Bollywood star had tweeted: “Life is under no obligation to give us what we expect: Margaret Mitchell. The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with NeuroEndocrine Tumour as of now has now has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me and that I found within me has brought me to a place of hope. The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research 🙂 To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell,” before leaving for England.