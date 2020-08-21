Global warming: Greenland lost record 581 billion tonnes of ice in 2019; scientists warn of floods in coastal regions

The study has been published in the Nature Communications Earth & Environment.(Credit:AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

The year 2019 has proved to be the warmest year for the Greenland as it lost a record amount of ice last year, good enough for deluging California in more than four feet of water, according to a new study. The record melt of ice amounting to 581 billion tonnes last year came after two consecutive years when the melting was relatively minimal, according to an Associated Press news report. The findings were reported with the help of the satellite imagery in a study on Thursday. The amount of ice melted last year is more than twice the average melting(259 billion tonnes) recorded since the year 2003. The previous record of 511 billion tonnes of ice melting which took place in the year 2012 was broken by huge melting last year. The study has been published in the Nature Communications Earth & Environment.

Lead author of the study Ingo Sasgen who is also a geoscientist at the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany told the Associated Press that melting of ice in itself is a big concern and melting at this pace could be further detrimental. The melt of Greenland last year alone increased the world sea level by 0.06 inches(1.5 millimetre). Alex Gardner who is a co-author of the study and also a NASA scientist told Associated Press that the increase in the world sea level might appear very tiny but it is very huge. He also said that swelled sea levels caused by ice melting along with sea warming could cause coastal floods problems in all parts of the world. Comparing the meagre 108 billion tonnes of melted ice two years ago with last year’s melted ice, Garder said the factor of Greenland blocking works in 2 ways-either it could super-charge the climate-related melting or it could dampen it.

Explaining the rationale behind the record melting of the ice this year, Gardner said the warm wind that moved from the United States and Canada into Greenland caused the massive melting last year. In contrast, in the years 2017 and 2018, the cooler wind from the Arctic had entered into Greenland causing less melting.