Deadly 2015 heatwaves to return? IPCC report on climate change has this warning for India



In 2005, India was hit by a severe heat wave which claimed at least 2,500 lives across the country. (Reuters)

The IPCC’s annual report on climate change is out and it has bad news for India. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s 1.5 Health Report, India could be staring at deadly heatwaves if the temperature on Earth goes up to two-degree Celsius. “At +2°C warming, Karachi (Pakistan) and Kolkata (India) could expect annual conditions equivalent to their deadly 2015 heatwaves,” the report, which was released earlier on Monday, said.

In 2005, India was hit by a severe heat wave which claimed at least 2,500 lives across the country. Among the worst affected states were Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha.

“Climate change has contributed to increased heat-related mortality. There is robust evidence that climate change is affecting the frequency, intensity, and duration of heatwaves and that exposure to high ambient temperatures is associated with excess morbidity and mortality,” the IPCC report stated.

The IPCC has called for actions that would be necessary to keep global warming below 1.5 degree Celsius. The report claims that climate change affects health through a range of different pathways: from extreme weather events to infectious disease, to water and food security.

On the impact of heatwave worldwide, the report said: “With a warming of 1.5ºC or less, more than 350 million more people will be exposed to deadly heat by 2050 under a midrange population growth scenario.” It further said that the magnitude of projected heat-related mortality and hazardous heat conditions at +2°C was greater than at +1.5°C, and each additional unit of warming was projected to increase heat-related mortality.

Even if climate change is held below two degree Celsius, there could be a substantial increase in the occurrence of deadly heatwaves in cities, with the projected risks similar at 1.5 degree Celsius and 2 degrees Celsius, but substantially larger than under the present climate, the report stated.

Requested at the United Nations climate summit in Paris in 2015 by the 21st Conference of the Parties, the special report on 1.5°C was tasked to inform global leaders of the impacts of 1.5°C and 2°C of global warming above pre-industrial temperatures and their corresponding pathways.