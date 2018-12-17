Actress Saira Banu, wife of Dilip Kumar, seeks PM Modi’s help; Know why

According to media reports, Bhojwani had falsely claimed that he owns two plots on which bungalow of Kumar and Banu was built.

Saira Banu, legendary actress of 60s and 70s and wife of one of bollywood’s stalwarts Dilip Kumar, on Sunday sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It happened after the release of builder Samir Bhojwani who had a dispute with the star couple over real estate. According to media reports, Bhojwani had falsely claimed that he owns two plots on which bunglow of Kumar and Banu was built. The star couple lives in posh Pali Hill area of Bandra in Mumbai.

Saira Banu tweeted from Dilip Kumar’s official Twitter account: “Request from Saira Banu Khan: The Hon’ble PMO India, Shri Narendra Modi sir, land mafia Samir Bhojwani released from jail. No action taken despite assurances by (Maharashtra) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Padma Vibhushit betrayed, threatened by money and muscle power. Request meeting with you in Mumbai.”

Earlier this year, Saor Banu had lodged complaint against Bhojwani. In January, Mumbai Police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW), taking note of Banu’s complaint, registered a case of cheating against Bhojwani. According to reports, he was allegedly trying to grab the star couple’s bungalow. Bhojwani was suspected to have forged certain documents to grab the bungalow.

Dilip Kumar celebrated his 96th birthday just last week.

After Banu’s complaint, a team from EOW officials raided the builder’s residence in Bandra. They had seized weapons, including knives and daggers from Bhojwani’s residence and later in April in this year, Bhojwani was arrested.