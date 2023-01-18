Zoya Akhtar’s The Árchies to release on Netflix; Here’s all you need to know about the characters and movie

Zoya Akhtar can be trusted when it comes to squad dramas. As the wait for Jee Le Zaraa is getting too long, Netflix’s live-action musical film, The Archies is all set to stream in a few weeks. The project, which is a collaboration between the streaming service and Archie Comics, will be taking us back to the 1960s. The Archie comics already enjoy a strong fan base all over the world.

The movie has gathered more interest because it will also be the commercial launch pad for star kids Agasthya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan), Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan) and Khusie Kapoor (daughter of Sri Devi and younger sister of Janhvi Kapoor). The movie will also star Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. The filming for the movie wrapped in December 2022. The official release date is yet to be announced.

If media reports are to be believed Agastya will be playing the role of Archie in the film. While details about the characters of Suhana and Khusie have not been revealed yet, there’s a strong possibility that they will be playing the roles of Betty and Veronica, the love interests of the central character. However, no official revelations have been made yet. The film will also feature other iconic characters, such as Jughead, Dilton, Reggie and Ether.

Archie Comics has a wide variety of popular characters — Archie, Betty, Kevin, Reggie, the Pussycats, The Black Hood, The Shield, Sam Hill, Li’l Jinx, and many more.

Also Read Zoya Akhtar talks about how the Indian adaptation of The Archies is set in the Anglo-Indian community

Archie Comics has sold over 2 billion comics worldwide and is published around the world in a number of languages.

Here’s a brief about all the six important characters

Archie Andrews

Archie Andrews is a cool teenager who gets the adoration of his peers due to his good looks. When plays the guitar and is the envy of everybody. Despite being in a love triangle with Betty Cooper and Veronica Lodge, he has built a reputation for being a loyal and selfless individual who would do anything for anyone. Unfortunately, he is also a major klutz who often leaves a trail of destruction when he goes rogue.

Veronica Lodge

The town of Riverdale was taken by surprise when the wealthy daughter of a prominent businessman named Hiram Lodge moved to the area. She quickly established herself as the town’s most popular character. She is focused on the finer things of life, and despite the challenges of living in a small town, she has managed to forge strong bonds with her friends Betty Cooper and Archie Andrews.

Betty Cooper

Betty is the quintessential girl next door. She is always ready to help those in need, whether it’s fixing up Archie’s broken-down car or volunteering at the hospital. She excels in various extracurricular activities, school, and sports, but she is often overshadowed by her best friend, and she doesn’t let this get her down.

Reggie Mantle

Reggie is a wisecracking schemer who is the main rival of many at school. He is known for playing cruel and practical jokes on other students, such as Archie Andrews. He enjoys breaking up relationships, whether it’s with Midge or Archie. There could be more to him than just his manipulative and egotistical ways, but he won’t let it show.

Kevin Keller

In 2010, Kevin Keller moved to the town of Riverdale with his family. The Keller family had been living in different places since his father, Colonel Keller, served in the army. Upon moving to the town, Kevin was immediately attracted to the many people in the community. He has since formed new relationships and started becoming the school president. Like his father, Kevin hopes to one day join the military.

Maria Rodriguez

Maria Rodriguez is a smart, outspoken teenager who doesn’t hesitate to speak her mind. She is constantly monitoring the various activities in the town and is dedicated to maintaining balance. Although she and her best friend, Sheila Wu, are known as gossip queens, Maria is also an incredibly talented singer and songwriter.

Sheila Wu

After transferring to the high school from Pine Point, Sheila quickly settled into her new life in the town. She is very popular and has a lot of things going on for her, such as her unique sense of style. She also enjoys creating her own clothes and maintaining a large group of friends.

Trevor Smith

Like his sister, Valerie, Trevor “Trev” Smith is a talented singer. Like his sibling, he also has a passion for music. Despite his talent, he doesn’t let it get to his head. When the Smiths moved to the town of Riverdale, he decided to target Betty Cooper.

Jughead Jones

One of the most popular individuals in the town is Forsythe “Jughead” Jones III. He is best known for his passion for food and his crowned beanie. Unlike his best friend, Archie Andrews, Jughead is reserved and analytical. He avoids drama and dating at all costs.

With the worldwide popularity of Archie comics, the risk of overdoing it in the pop culture world. cannot be negated. But not everything is by the book or decided for a Zoya Akhtar movie. Nevertheless, the movie promises to be bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult” along with something for every generation!