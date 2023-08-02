Zerodha’s Nikhil Kamath along with Kiran Mazumdar Shaw to donate 50 lakhs to audiences suggested charity

You might think investing is all about making moolah, and yes, he’s made bank with his genius investment moves. But Nikhil’s not just in it for himself; he’s all about spreading the knowledge to the next generation and the money to where it’s needed the most.

Nikhil’s podcast, ‘WTF is’, is not your typical boring finance talk. It’s a refreshing blend of casual yet intellectually stimulating conversations with friends and industry experts, where they share insights on their professional journeys and the deeper meaning of life beyond just business. Real, fun, and inspiring – it’s a podcast that will keep you hooked!

But hold on, there’s more! Nikhil is not content with just talk; he’s putting his money where his mouth is. In a groundbreaking move, every episode of ‘WTF is’ will pledge a huge amount to charity, contributed by Nikhil and his podcast guests. And the best part? You, the listeners, get to decide which charity will receive the funds! That’s right – Nikhil is giving you the power to make a real impact and change lives through your votes.

Source: Zerodha

With a philanthropic spirit that runs deep, Nikhil has been involved in charitable efforts for years. His own pledge, YIPP (Your Investment, Partnering Philanthropy), is a testament to his dedication to making the world a better place. Not to mention, he’s also generously contributed to the Bill Gates Foundation for India, demonstrating his commitment to social responsibility.

His post on instgram read,“WTF Is” – Podcast #Charity Poll is now LIVE, link in bio.

In this episode, Kiran and I together are grateful to be able to contribute 50 lakhs to charity! Your voice matters, and every #vote matters. The charity with the most votes wins democratically. So please join us. Let’s show the world the power of unity in making a difference. And let’s not forget Nikhil’s Midas touch when it comes to investments. With an impressive 19-year investment game under his belt, he knows how to pick winners! He focuses on investments in proptech, clean tech, and projects that promote sustainability, aiming to build a brighter and better future for all.”

He further added, “Here is hoping if the charity cleans a beach and 100 thousand people vote and see the difference it made. Next time at the beach, hopefully, the subconscious mind takes over”

P.S: Please vote on YouTube, comments here will not be counted. Deadline is Aug 4th, ‘23, 8:00 p.m IST.



Nikhil dreams of making this a reality through the charity poll on his podcast. Imagine, 100 thousand people voting for a charity that will transform the beach and leave a lasting impact on the environment.

R&D is integral to Biocon as it is an investment in advancing our pipeline to drive future growth, says Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

