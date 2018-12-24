Zero vs KGF box office collection: Yash starrer inches away from beating SRK’s mega outing

By: | Published: December 24, 2018 10:49 AM

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been receiving a mixed response from the viewers

The Yash starrer continues to impress viewers. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Yash starrer Kannada magnum opus KGF which released on 2,460 screens across India, is fast racing past Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s latest silver screen outing Zero. Released across 1500 Hindi screens, the film has already crossed $300K at the USA box office, becoming the fastest Kannada film to do so, and is just short of racing past the domestic box-office collections of Zero despite releasing at almost half the screens as compared to the Anand L Rai directorial.

KGF released on Friday alongside other multi-star cast films including SRK’s Zero has managed to rake in a total collection of Rs 37.21 crore. KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields. The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, minted Rs 18.1 crore on its opening day and Rs 19.20 crore on the second day of its release. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:

On the contrary, Zero, with SRK in the lead, released at 4,380 screens, a gap of 2880 screens. But despite extensive promotions and the widest release, the film hasn’t been able to make a strong impact at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero is struggling to work its magic at the box office. Zero underperformed on the first and second days of its release. The film garnered Rs 20.14 crore on its opening day. And on Saturday, it merely earned Rs 18.22 crore. The romantic drama has managed to make a total collection of Rs 38.36 crore as of now.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero has garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:

Despite tough competition from movies in other languages like Zero (Hindi), Maari 2 and Seethakaathi (Tamil), the Kannada film has been well received by the audience as well as critics. The film released across the globe is not just Kannada, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously. Of the 2460 screens it released on in India, 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, 100 are Tamil while 60 are Malayalam.

RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:

The Prashant Neel directorial is showing a steady upward trend on the weekend and the Christmas holiday will also be crucial for its business as it might help it further soar commercially. The forthcoming days will be crucial for the film and the film’s business might see an upward trend in the wake of the Christmas holiday.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Zero vs KGF box office collection: Yash starrer inches away from beating SRK’s mega outing
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition