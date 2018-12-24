Zero vs KGF box office collection: Yash starrer inches away from beating SRK’s mega outing

The Yash starrer continues to impress viewers. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Yash starrer Kannada magnum opus KGF which released on 2,460 screens across India, is fast racing past Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif’s latest silver screen outing Zero. Released across 1500 Hindi screens, the film has already crossed $300K at the USA box office, becoming the fastest Kannada film to do so, and is just short of racing past the domestic box-office collections of Zero despite releasing at almost half the screens as compared to the Anand L Rai directorial.

KGF released on Friday alongside other multi-star cast films including SRK’s Zero has managed to rake in a total collection of Rs 37.21 crore. KGF stands for Kolar Gold Fields. The film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, minted Rs 18.1 crore on its opening day and Rs 19.20 crore on the second day of its release. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films, the film features Yash and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

On the contrary, Zero, with SRK in the lead, released at 4,380 screens, a gap of 2880 screens. But despite extensive promotions and the widest release, the film hasn’t been able to make a strong impact at the box office. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, Zero is struggling to work its magic at the box office. Zero underperformed on the first and second days of its release. The film garnered Rs 20.14 crore on its opening day. And on Saturday, it merely earned Rs 18.22 crore. The romantic drama has managed to make a total collection of Rs 38.36 crore as of now.

Helmed by Aanand L Rai, Zero has garnered mixed reviews from the audience as well as critics.

Despite tough competition from movies in other languages like Zero (Hindi), Maari 2 and Seethakaathi (Tamil), the Kannada film has been well received by the audience as well as critics. The film released across the globe is not just Kannada, but also in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi simultaneously. Of the 2460 screens it released on in India, 1500 are Hindi, 400 are Kannada, 400 are Telugu, 100 are Tamil while 60 are Malayalam.

The Prashant Neel directorial is showing a steady upward trend on the weekend and the Christmas holiday will also be crucial for its business as it might help it further soar commercially. The forthcoming days will be crucial for the film and the film’s business might see an upward trend in the wake of the Christmas holiday.