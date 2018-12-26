Zero vs KGF box-office collection: Some Christmas respite for Shah Rukh Khan, Yash starrer continues to rule

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 9:54 AM

KGF's Hindi version of the film earned over Rs 9 crore in the opening weekend, giving a tough competition to Zero. Both the films hit screens on December 21.

The Yash starrer continues to impress viewers. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

After suffering a major dip in earnings on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero witnessed good growth in business on Tuesday on account of the Christmas holiday. As per early estimates, Zero collected Rs 12.5 crore at the domestic box office on Tuesday after an average run over the weekend. After making a business of Rs 20.14 crore at the domestic market on opening day, Zero collected Rs 18.22 crore on Saturday and ended the weekend with a collection of Rs 20.71 crore on Sunday. As expected, the movie suffered a major fall at the commercial circuits on Monday.

Here is what film analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Zero box-office collections:

RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:

Made with a budget of around Rs 200 crore, Zero was one of the most anticipated movies of this year. But the film failed to have the desired impact at the box office. With Simmba releasing this Friday, Zero is all set to witness a drop today and tomorrow as it’ll be normal days after big holidays. It is yet to be seen if Zero will be able to go past the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

On the other hand, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 (Kolar Gold Fields) has been running exceptionally well. It grossed $400K at the USA Box Office in just 5 days. Ramesh Bala tweeted on this.

RAMESH BALA’S TWEET:

The period film, directed by Prashanth Neel has been performing well, raking in Rs 12.1 crore in four days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tweeting the box office figures for its Hindi version, Taran wrote that KGF continues to trend very well.

TARAN ADARSH TWEET:

KGF’s Hindi version of the film earned over Rs 9 crore in the opening weekend, giving a tough competition to Zero. Both the films hit screens on December 21.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. ENTERTAINMENT
  3. Zero vs KGF box-office collection: Some Christmas respite for Shah Rukh Khan, Yash starrer continues to rule
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition