Zero vs KGF box-office collection: Some Christmas respite for Shah Rukh Khan, Yash starrer continues to rule

After suffering a major dip in earnings on Monday, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero witnessed good growth in business on Tuesday on account of the Christmas holiday. As per early estimates, Zero collected Rs 12.5 crore at the domestic box office on Tuesday after an average run over the weekend. After making a business of Rs 20.14 crore at the domestic market on opening day, Zero collected Rs 18.22 crore on Saturday and ended the weekend with a collection of Rs 20.71 crore on Sunday. As expected, the movie suffered a major fall at the commercial circuits on Monday.

After a good hold on Monday, #Zero sees a growth on #Christmas Holiday.. ₹ 12.5 Crs is the Early Estimates.. All-India Net.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2018

Made with a budget of around Rs 200 crore, Zero was one of the most anticipated movies of this year. But the film failed to have the desired impact at the box office. With Simmba releasing this Friday, Zero is all set to witness a drop today and tomorrow as it’ll be normal days after big holidays. It is yet to be seen if Zero will be able to go past the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office.

On the other hand, Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 1 (Kolar Gold Fields) has been running exceptionally well. It grossed $400K at the USA Box Office in just 5 days. Ramesh Bala tweeted on this.

#KGF crosses $400K at the #USA Box Office.. $413,214 in 5 days.. All-Time No.1 Kannada Grosser in #USA — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 26, 2018

The period film, directed by Prashanth Neel has been performing well, raking in Rs 12.1 crore in four days, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Tweeting the box office figures for its Hindi version, Taran wrote that KGF continues to trend very well.

#KGF continues to trend very, very well… Mon is higher than Fri and similar to Sat… #Christmas holiday today should boost its biz further… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr, Mon 2.90 cr. Total: ₹ 12.10 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 25, 2018

KGF’s Hindi version of the film earned over Rs 9 crore in the opening weekend, giving a tough competition to Zero. Both the films hit screens on December 21.