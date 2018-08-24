Zero trailer release date announced: Shah Rukh Khan fans, book this date

Zero trailer will be released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday this year. (Source: Bollywood Hungama)

Shah Rukh Khan fans, there is news for you to rejoice. Aanand L Rai has announced the Zero trailer release date. Shah Rukh Khan, who hasn’t been on big screen since the release of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ in 2017, is playing a dwarf in Zero helmed by ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ director Aanand L Rai. The date was confirmed by Rai at the trailer launch of his upcoming Manmarziyaan. Rai said that Zero movie trailer will be released on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday this year, i.e., November 2, 2018.

“We’ll come out with Zero’s trailer on 2 November, Khan saab’s birthday. The shooting has been completed and the post-production is underway, as per the schedule,” said the director.

The news was further confirmed by Film and Trade Business Analyst, Girish Johar with a tweet. “This is great news… #ZERO trailer will be unveiled on @iamsrk Bday ..02.11.2018 !!!!!!!! Heartbeats faster already ????????????????????????????,” he tweeted on Friday morning.

The story revolves around a vertically challenged man, played by SRK and also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in important roles. Apart from Mumbai, a part of the film was also shot in the US including NASA as one of its locations.

The film has considerable use of graphics and visual effects, owing to SRK’s role. Rai said it is amazing how technology can add to telling a story like Zero.

The movie has been co-produced by Anand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions and SRK-Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Zero reportedly has cameos by R Madhavan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, and Sridevi among others.