Zero teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan wish Eid Mubarak in style; watch

Zero teaser: Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in the one-minute long teaser.

Zero teaser: The latest teaser of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Zero was released on Thursday. The one-minute short video also features Salman Khan and is a treat for the fans. The teaser was shared by Shah Rukh on his official Twitter handle as he wished his followers Eid Mubarak. “Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid,” the tweet read.

In this teaser, a voice introduces Salman Khan as “cool, hot, ‘dabanggo ki pehchaan’, ‘Tigeron ki shaan’ and the full moon of this Eid.” The bromance between the two actors is clearly visible as Shah Rukh cannot keep his eyes off Salman while the Sultan is also impressed by Baua Singh aka Shah Rukh as he changes the lives of people he meets.

Watch Zero teaser here:

Yeh lo..yeh lo @aanandlrai ki taraf se…Iss baar Eid Ka Meetha bahut Tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero…Eid Mubarak. Love u all & hope u like it. #ZeroCelebratesEid https://t.co/fgynMfTjTX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 14, 2018

The first teaser of the film produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Colour Yellow Productions, was released on the morning of New year 2017. The film is directed by Aanand L Rai who said that the film is truly a celebration of many things.

“Like all Indians, I am also a festival lover. All the festivals in fact. The energy, vibrancy and bhaichaara the festivals bring make me joyful and happy. It’s with the same joy that we have made Zero. The film is truly a celebration of many things and this Eid we had the opportunity to celebrate this day with the two Khans who have given us so many reasons to smile over the decades. Honestly for me, more than a teaser or a glimpse of the film, I just wanted to share this feeling with my audience,” he said.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan’s next Race 3 is set to hit the theatres this Friday. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also stars Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Anil Kapoor in important roles.