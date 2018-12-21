Zero Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s film a ‘fiasco’ and an ‘epic disappointment’; Tweeple give thumbs down to Anand L Rai’s movie

Zero review: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer film Zero has released worldwide today. The Anand L Rai directed movie is one of the biggest festive releases of 2018 and seems to be matching other festive releases of 2018, such as Salman Khan’s Eid release Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan for Diwali, in terms of critical reception at least. Will it impact the movie’s business as will? Next couple of days will answer that question for us but the signs that are coming from social media are not very encouraging to say the least.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie a ‘fiasco’ in his one word review on Twitter. Taran Adarsh tweeted: “One Word Review…

Zero: FIASCO. Rating: 1½ star. Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]… Sadly, the flawed writing – especially the second hour – takes the film downhill… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… #ZeroReview ”

Here’s is how audiences have taken to the social media and reacted about the Zero movie:

Zero movie is so bad that even Virat Kohli has decided to not promote it. #ZeroReview — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) December 21, 2018

Seems like it is going to be a washout.

Average to bad reviews already? #ZeroReview #Zero — N J???????? (@Nilzrav) December 21, 2018

Flawed at the script level…. Flawed further when it comes to execution….. King Size Disappointment. #Zero — Himesh (@HimeshMankad) December 21, 2018

Though, not everyone agrees with the negative reviews Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero movie is getting bombarded with. Some tweeple called it outstanding while others praised SRK for his brilliance.

First Half – Hilarious, colourful , fast.

Second Half – Emotional and novel

Weak Points – 15 minutes post interval.

Rating – 3.5/5

Audience with me in theatre loved the movie and I spoke to some of the non srk fans, they said they can go again. — Abhishek Parihar (@BlogDrive) December 21, 2018

Last 30-35 minutes were the best part of the film. Even better than the 1st half which was a riot in itself.

Emotional scenes forte hai bhai ka…. #ZeroReview #ZeroDay — SWADES’ FANBOY (@SRKsWarrior1__) December 21, 2018

The first review of #Zero The title is Zero, but the movie is 24-carat gold, I’m going with ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️1/2 ratings for the excellent performances and the equally better direction.@iamsrk @aanandlrai @AnushkaSharma #KatrinaKaif #ZeroReview — Suunil Bodhnkr (@suunilbodhnkr) December 20, 2018

#ZeroReview : #Zero is a MASTERPIECE !!!! ALR best work till date. SRK s best in the last decade. When the 2 best combine, we get a ATBB HGOTD!! Rocket landed safely on the moon !!! Awards and acclaim to #Zero team. Kudos! All set to BUMPER opening.#ZeroTomorrow #KalSeZero pic.twitter.com/hw3ngeYC4Q — Isha Agrawal (@ishaAgrawal786) December 20, 2018

Apart from mixed reviews and word of mouth that seems to be tilting more towards negative side, Zero film is getting tough competition from Yash’s Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 and the perpetual bête noire of movies – piracy. Some fake Twitter accounts have tweeted the movie’s clip much before piracy sites like Tamilrockers and Torrent.