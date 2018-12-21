Zero Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s film a ‘fiasco’ and an ‘epic disappointment’; Tweeple give thumbs down to Anand L Rai’s movie

By: | Updated: December 21, 2018 2:41 PM

Zero Review: Though, not everyone agrees with the negative reviews Shah Rukh Khan's Zero movie is getting bombarded with. Some tweeple called it outstanding while others praised SRK for his brilliance.

Zero review: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma starrer film Zero has released worldwide today. The Anand L Rai directed movie is one of the biggest festive releases of 2018 and seems to be matching other festive releases of 2018, such as Salman Khan’s Eid release Race 3 and Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan for Diwali, in terms of critical reception at least. Will it impact the movie’s business as will? Next couple of days will answer that question for us but the signs that are coming from social media are not very encouraging to say the least.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh called the movie a ‘fiasco’ in his one word review on Twitter. Taran Adarsh tweeted: “One Word Review…

Zero: FIASCO. Rating: 1½ star. Expected so much from this collaboration [SRK and director Aanand L Rai]… Sadly, the flawed writing – especially the second hour – takes the film downhill… EPIC DISAPPOINTMENT… #ZeroReview ”

Here’s is how audiences have taken to the social media and reacted about the Zero movie:

Watch Zero Trailer Here:

Apart from mixed reviews and word of mouth that seems to be tilting more towards negative side, Zero film is getting tough competition from Yash’s Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 and the perpetual bête noire of movies – piracy. Some fake Twitter accounts have tweeted the movie’s clip much before piracy sites like Tamilrockers and Torrent.

