Zero movie leaked: Fake Twitter accounts beat Tamilrockers, tweet movie clips online

Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero released on December 21. (Source: Twitter)

Zero movie leaked on Twitter: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Zero has been leaked online by fake Twitter accounts on the very day the movie released in theatres world wide. The film directed by Anand L Rai and starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma besides Shah Rukh Khan is touted to be one of the biggest bollywood releases of 2018. Some of the scenes of Zero film have been shared by a fake accounts on twitter by different names. People were used to the news of films getting leaked online by piracy sites such as Tamilrockers or Torrent but this is one of the fews times when a film is getting leaked on Twitter.

The development is shocking. An account by the name of Raj Bannsal shared a clip of the movie. Another account by the name of Manoj Bajpayee, who claims to be the biggest SRK fan, has also leaked Zero movie’s scenes. Some other fake accounts carrying usernames of trade analysts like Girish Johar, Film critic Anupama Chopra, Rajeev Masand, Komal Nahata and Rahul Raut have also leaked Zero movie scenes.

As of the know, the makers of Zero movie have not taken any step in regard and have also not released any statement on the issue.

According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero has been made on a budget of Rs 200 Crore. According to trade analysts, the movie can collect Rs 20-25 crore on day 1.

Tamilrockers has earlier leaked many Hollywood, Bollywood and South Indian films. Last month, Tamilrockers leaked Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar Starrer 2.0 even though the makers of the film hired an anti-piracy team to fight the menace.

Shah Rukh Khan plays dwarf in the film Zero and is supported by his his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is a pre-Christmas release but will have only one week free run as Ranveer Singh’s Simmba will hit screens next week.