Zero film controversy: Red Chillies files an affidavit on the petition filed against Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina-Anushka starrer movie

A petition was filed in Bombay High Court seeking action against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and makers of his upcoming film ‘Zero’ for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Sikh community. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Red Chillies Entertainment has filed an affidavit in the Bombay High Court on the petition seeking removal of ‘Kirpan’ scenes in ‘Zero’. The portion of the film shows the character dressed for his wedding. The costume included an ornamental dagger of the sort frequently used by various communities.

According to Red Chillies, despite the fact that the film and its poster depicted only a dagger and not a ‘Kirpan’, steps have been taken by them to alter the relevant scenes. The portions have been altered through visual effects to depict an ornamental sword, it said.

Earlier, a petition was filed in Bombay High Court seeking action against Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and makers of his upcoming film ‘Zero’ for allegedly hurting sentiments of the Sikh community. Petitioner Amritpal Singh Khalsa, an advocate by profession has sought removal of scenes wherein Khan is displaying a ‘Kirpan’.

In his petition, Khalsa said that displaying ‘Kirpan’ in such a way is blasphemous and the scene should be removed immediately. It is worn only after taking ‘rehat Maryada’ (conversion to Sikhism). The petition has sought a direction to the police to initiate action against Shah Rukh and others under Indian Penal Code section 295 (A), pertaining to deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings or beliefs. It has also sought a direction to the censor board to cancel the movie’s certification, a direction to the film’s makers to remove the particular scene and an interim stay on the trailer.

BJP MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa had asked Zero director Aanand L Rai and actor Shah Rukh Khan to remove the ‘objectionable’ scene from the movie. However, the film’s PR team wrote to him saying no visual or image in the film depicted the Kirpan.

Notably, the controversy started due to a scene in the trailer in which Shah Rukh Khan seems to be wearing Sikh religious symbol Gatka Kirpan. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in pivotal roles, ‘Zero’ is slated to hit the silver screens on December 21.