Zero day 2 collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer shows declining trend, earns Rs 18.36 crore

Zero second day collection: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked film Zero has failed to perform big on the box office. After poor opening on day 1 (Friday), it was expected that the movie which also features Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, will perform better on Saturday given that it will enjoy an advantage of Christmas season. But the Aanand L Rai directorial witnessed a downfall trend on day 2.

According to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the flick that was expected to show growth during the weekend fell on Saturday. It minted Rs 18 crore, Rs 2 crore less than it had earned on its opening day.

“Zero slips on Day 2… Business should have witnessed solid growth on Day 2 after an underwhelming Day 1, but is struggling at the box office… Decline on day 2, Saturday Rs 18.22 crore. Total: Rs 38.36 cr. India business,” his tweet reads.

The trailer of the romantic drama had generated much hype and SRK’s fans were eagerly waiting to see king khan of the Hindi film industry in action on the silver screens. However, the film opened on a dull note on December 21 as it managed to earn only Rs 20.14 crore although it was released on 4,380 screens in India and 1,585 screens overseas.

The film features special appearances by Sridevi, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol, Abhay Deol and R Madhavan.