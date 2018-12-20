Zero box office prediction: Shahrukh, Anushka starrer film to release this Friday; may collect this amount on Day 1

Starring Bollywood’s most loved Khan, the movie is the talk of the tinsel town and the trade analysts expect high returns from it. (Twitter Image)

As the trio- Katrina, Anushka, and Shahrukh reunite after ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’, Zero, one of the most anticipated movies of the year will release throughout India this Friday. Starring Bollywood’s most loved Khan, the movie is the talk of the tinsel town and the trade analysts expect high returns from it. The movie is predicted to garner 25- 27 crores on day 1.

Directed by Anand L.Rai, who is known for his previous hits like Tanu Weds Manu and its sequel, and Raanjhana, Rai is already a fan favorite.

Talking to Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar said, “Zero is making the right amount of noise among cinephiles. It is being waited with bated breath and looks positive. From trailer to the songs, all have been promoted well and there has been a fantastic pre-release buzz.” As the movie will be screened on 3500 plus theatres and with the successful completion of movie promotions, the first day for the movie looks promising.

When asked about why he thinks the movie will be a major attraction for the audience, Johar told The Indian Express that besides Shahrukh’s stardom, the director is a major pull for the audience. Not only he has established himself as a man of mettle in his previous movies, but he has an excellent grasp over the rom-com genre in general. Johar said, “He is a fantastic director who has a knack of connecting with his audience. He is known for convincing the audience with his story and characters. Now, if he has played the emotional card right just like Rajkumar Hirani and succeeds in convincing people of Shah Rukh’s dwarfism, then there is no stopping Zero at the box office.”

Zero is touted to compete with the biggest openers of this year- Aamir, Amitabh starrer ‘Thugs of Hindustan’ ( 52.25 crores), Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Sanju’ (34.75 crore) and Salman Khan’s ‘Race 3’ (29.17 crores). If the trade analysts are to be believed, Zero will easily cross the mark thanks to the year-end phenomenon.