Zero box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan’s film makes Rs 107 crore worldwide

Shah Rukh Khan’ much-hyped film Zero was touted to be one of the biggest releases of the year. However, the flick failed to impress film critics and also took a dip in its box-office collection. On day 1 (Friday), Anand L Rai’s directorial minted Rs 20.14 crore, less than the trade analysts’ expectation of Rs 25-30 crore. On Saturday, the film witnessed a downfall trend as it earned only Rs 18 crore. However, on Sunday, the film collected Rs 20.71 crore, finally touching the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. Contrary to what was expected, Zero has held reasonably well on its day 4. As per early estimates, Zero has made Rs 10 crore on its first Monday. The romantic drama has so far earned Rs 69 crore approx.

#Zero ‘s early estimates for Monday – Dec 24th – All-India Nett is around ₹ 10 Crs.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 25, 2018

It is to be seen how much Zero makes on Christmas and the subsequent days. If it manages to hold well on Wednesday and Thursday then it has some chance to make money even after the release of Ranveer Singh’s Simmba.

Meanwhile, the Hindi version of Kannada film KGF: Chapter 1 is flying high at the box-office. The Yash-starter period action film, set in the Kolar Gold Fields, added Rs 4.10 crore more to its kitty on Sunday. After the first-weekend run, its total collection stands at Rs 9.20 crore. Earlier on Friday, the film collected Rs 2.10 crore and minted Rs 3 crore on Saturday. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business figures of KGF: Chapter 1 on Twitter. His tweet reads: “KGF goes from strength to strength. Picks up momentum over the weekend.”

#KGF goes from strength to strength… Picks up momentum over the weekend… Fri 2.10 cr, Sat 3 cr, Sun 4.10 cr. Total: ₹ 9.20 cr. India biz. Note: HINDI version. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 24, 2018

KGF: Chapter 1, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, also stars Srinidhi Shetty in the lead role. The film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the film production banner of Hombale Films. While the film’s Hindi version has turned out to be a phenomenal performer, its other versions are doing well too. If the earnings from the film’s Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi versions are taken into consideration, it has earned Rs 59.70 crore so far.

On the other hand, in terms of worldwide business, Zero has minted Rs 107 crore. Interestingly, despite being an underperformer, Zero is only the sixth film this year to go past Rs 100 crore at the global box office. The five other films above it which hit a century are Baaghi 2, Padmaavat, Thugs of Hindostan, Race 3 and Sanju. In fact, Sanju is the only film this year to hit a double century in its opening weekend. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, Talking about Zero’s worldwide gross.

#Zero 1st Weekend WW BO:#India Nett – ₹ 59.07 Crs Gross – ₹ 72 Crs Overseas: Gross – ₹ 35 Crs Total – ₹ 107 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 24, 2018

Zero also stars Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub among others.