Zero Box Office Collection Prediction: Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero to have a record-breaking 5-day weekend?

Zero will release on December 21. (Source: Twitter)

Zero Box Office Collection Prediction: Shahrukh Khan will be seen for first time in a year on the big screen after Raees and Jab Harry Met Sejal in 2017. He plays Bauua Singh in Zero who is a short-statured man in his late 30s finding trouble with getting a life partner. While Raees did well at the box office, Jab Harry Met Sejal opposite Anushka Sharma failed to impress the audience. This film also happens to be Shah Rukh’s second film with both actresses Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma after Jab Tak Hai Jaan in 2012. Anushka Sharma plays the role of a woman suffering from cerebral palsy while Katrina Kaif will essay the role of superstar Babita Kumari.

Big names from Bollywood such as Salman Khan, Kajol and late actor Sridevi will be making appearance in the movie. Zero has been reportedly produced on a budget of ₹200 crore, making it Khan’s most expensive film yet. The film is seeing an upward trend in advance booking, according to Trade analyst Sumit Kadel who said on Twitter, “#Zero is witnessing Superlative Advance booking in Delhi-NCR territory, with more 3 days left for the Advance zero is all set to take one of the biggest Opening of 2018 in Delhi-NCR region & might become the highest looking at the current advance scenario @aanandlrai @iamsrk”

On December 16, Khan expressed his gratitude and announced advance bookings for Zero, 5 days ahead of the release of the film. The movie will be officially released on Friday, December 21.

SRK wrote, “Bhai @BauuaSingh subah se issi soch mein hoon ke tumhe gift kya doon! Tumne mere birthday par sab ko #Bauua gift kiya tha, toh tumhare birthday par, meri taraf se #BookingsOpenForZero.”

The character of Baua Singh has garnered considerable interest from the audience who are used to seeing Shahrukh Khan as the romantic hero.

Critics believe that the film will do well at the box office seeing the excitement among fans. Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel had spoken to Financial Express Online and had said that he expects the film to garner at least 32 crore (nett) on its opening day and also thinks that Zero could have “a record-breaking 5-day weekend” in India and abroad.

Haters laughed when i said #Sanju will take a Opening of 35 cr, they laughed when i said #Padmaavat will mint 300 cr, they laughed when i said #Gold will fetch 25 cr on day 1, they are laughing again when i am saying #Zero will mint ₹ 35-40 cr on 21 dec. let see waqt batayga ! — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 9, 2018

#Zero so far has created astounding buzz among audience, from film trailer to songs everything has worked big time with cine goers. There is enormous curiosity & positivity in trade for the film, Zero could definitely fetch ₹ 35-40 cr at the BO on December 21. — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 9, 2018

