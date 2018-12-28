Zero box office collection Day 7: Shah Rukh Khan film struggles to touch 100 crores mark in India

Zero box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero is struggling at the box office.

This hasn’t been a lucky year for the Khans. Salman Khan’s Race 3, Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan and now Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero, have all been slammed by the critics as well as the audience alike.

Zero hit the screens on December 21. After a rather underwhelming opening weekend, the collections of the film continued to dip further and even Christmas was not so merry for Zero. The film has rather low collections at the end of its first week.

According to early estimates by film critic Ramesh Bala, Zero earned around Rs 3.18 crore on Thursday, bringing its total collection so far to around Rs 89 crore approx.

#Zero All-India Nett – 1st Week: Fri – ₹ 20.14 cr, Sat – ₹ 18.22 cr, Sun – ₹ 20.71 cr, Mon – ₹ 9.50 cr, Tue – ₹ 12.75 cr. Wed – ₹ 4.50 cr * Thur – ₹ 3.18 cr * Total: ₹ 89 Crs * (Estimates) — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 28, 2018

Directed by Aanand L Rai of the two-part Tanu Weds Manu series fame, Zero revolves around the life of a vertically challenged man called Bauua Singh, who is looking for a bride. Singh stumbles upon a picture of Aafia Yousafzai Bhinder, played by Anushka Sharma, at a matrimonial site he has signed up with. Once they meet, they take a liking to each other. However, the woman of Bauua Singh’s dreams, superstar Babita Kumari enters his life in a strange twist of fate.

Shah Rukh Khan plays Bauua Singh, Anushka Sharma plays the wheelchair-bound Aafia suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina Kaif plays the alcoholic, heartbroken Babita. Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have garnered praises for their performances.

Zero also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Bauua Singh’s best friend Guddu who suffers from night blindness, Tigmanshu Dhulia as Bauua Singh’s exasperated father and Sheeba Chaddha as the mother. Many Bollywood superstars appear in cameo roles in Zero, including Sridevi. Salman Khan, Kajol, Rani Mukherjee, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Karishma Kapoor, and Juhi Chawla appear as themselves.

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has released today, and it will be a miracle if Zero manages to hold ground. Zero has already lost to Kannada film KGF Chapter 1 at the box office.