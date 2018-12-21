Zero box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer to earn Rs 25 crore ‘plus’ on Day 1

Starring Bollywood’s most loved Khan, the movie is the talk of the tinsel town and the trade analysts expect high returns from it. (Photo Source: Indian Express)

Zero box office collection day 1: ZERO starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif has finally hit the theatres. People are curious about the review as well as box-office collection it is likely to make. Ever since the trailer for the film hit the web, fans have been waiting in anticipation of its release. Will it go past Aamir Khan’s Thugs of Hindostan? Or will it defeat Salman Khan’s Race 3? We spoke to film analyst Girish Johar to get a prediction on how things will fare.

Talking to FinancialExpress.com, Girish Johar said, “the film has a really good opening. It is expected to earn above Rs 25 crore on day 1.”

Meanwhile, film critic Sumit Kadel also tweeted about the fantastic occupancy of Zero’s shows across India.

Sumit Kadel’s tweet:

#zero opens with FANTASTIC occupancy in early morning shows across India. All India average occupancy is 45-50% & at some centers like Kolkata, Bangalore, Hyderabad, guwhati Opening is colossal 75-80% — Sumit kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 21, 2018

Clocking around 4380 screens, everything is going well for SRK. Onto the international market, Zero movie got a release on as many as 1585 screens, clearly making it a whopping number that has the potential of boosting Shah Rukh Khan starrer sky high.

Taran Adarsh tweet:

#Xclusiv…#Zero screen count…

India: 4380

Overseas: 1585

Worldwide total: 5965 screens

Some key international territories will open later. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 20, 2018

Shah Rukh Khan has had a difficult couple of years. His films Dilwale and Fan were met mixed with reactions from critics and fans, and his last outing Jab Harry Met Sejal was a dud at the box office. Yet, King Khan’s spirits haven’t been dampened as his character Bauaa Singh in ZERO has become a household name because of a well-crafted promotion strategy.

However, it must be kept in mind that Rohit Shetty’s Simmba starring Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan is scheduled to release next weekend, leaving only a week for Zero to make the most of it. Shetty’s action-packed films usually tend to do well at the box office.

SRK, who plays a vertically challenged man in the film, is reuniting with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma for Zero. As the film is releasing pre- Christmas, it can be said that the holiday season would do good for Zero and would boost its business.