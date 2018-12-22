Zero box office collection Day 1: Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif starrer underperforms on opening day

Zero box office collection Day 1

Zero box office collection day 1: Shah Rukh Khan’s latest romantic drama Zero has hit the silver screens. Although the movie was opened to mixed reviews, SRK fans’ charm was the highlight, as expected, on its opening day. Being SRK starrer, trade analysts predicted a good box office collection for Zero on day 1 but now it appears that the film’s chances of being in the list of top openers of 2018 are slim.

While in India, the Aanand L Rai directorial was released on 4,380 screens, the movie was telecast over 1,585 screens overseas.

According to critic and analyst Taran Adarsh, Zero underperformed despite having released across 4,000 screens and just ahead of the Christmas.

“Zero has underperformed on day 1, despite extensive release (4,380 screens) + Christmas vacations… Sat and Sun business extremely crucial… Fri Rs 20.14 crore India business,” he said in a tweet.

According to a report in The Indian Express, trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier predicted that the film is expected to earn something between Rs 25 and 27 crore on day one.

Besides Khan, the movie also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.