Zero advance booking open! Shah Rukh Khan starrer to see record-breaking opening at Box Office? Here’s what analysts say

Zero advance booking: Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Zero is slated to hit the big screens on December 21 this year. SRK unveiled his film’s lead character Bauua on the occasion of his birthday on November 2 by revealing the Zero trailer on his official twitter handle. Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, the Aanand L Rai directorial got fans and movie buffs drooling over its trailer. While fans cannot wait to watch the film, Shah Rukh Khan once again got the cine-lovers buzzing.

While the character of Bauua was revealed on SRK’s birthday, the actor returned the favour by announcing a gift for his character Bauua on the latter’s birthday. SRK took to social media on Sunday, December 16, to express his gratitude towards the character of Bauua and announced advance bookings for Zero beginning 5 days ahead of the release of the film. While the movie will have its official theatrical release on Friday, December 21, the bookings for Zero are open for fans days prior to the big day! On his official Twitter handle, SRK wrote, “Bhai @BauuaSingh subah se issi soch mein hoon ke tumhe gift kya doon! Tumne mere birthday par sab ko #Bauua gift kiya tha, toh tumhare birthday par, meri taraf se #BookingsOpenForZero.”

@BauuaSingh happy Burthday. Janam din tumhaara hai, manane ke liye मैं Uttar Pradesh aa Gaya. Lubh you एंड lubh UP ki sardi… pic.twitter.com/eFqb9pkIsf — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 16, 2018

Zero has been making news ever since the release of its trailer. Critics expect the film to do exceptionally well at the box office, as the film carries a positive hype among both cinemagoers and critics. Trade analyst and film critic Sumit Kadel told Financial Express Online that Zero is expected to open with a bang at the box office. Kadel expects the film to garner at least 32 crore (nett) on its opening day and believes the film has the ability to have a record-breaking 5-day weekend, both pan India and worldwide.

Bhai @BauuaSingh subah se issi soch mein hoon ke tumhe gift kya doon! Tumne mere birthday par sab ko #Bauua gift kiya tha, toh tumhare birthday par, meri taraf se #BookingsOpenForZerohttps://t.co/3ypCFSElGD pic.twitter.com/HmvA9oO88V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 16, 2018

Talking with Financial Express Online, Kadel said, “Yes Zero buzz is very good among the audience & after years Shahrukh film is carrying positive hype both among cinegoers & Trade. Looking at the track record of Zero director Aanand L Rai who had made very successful, high on content, commercially successful films, Zero will surely open with a bang at the box office. The audience will not only come to see zero for SRK but also see what Rai has to offer this time. I am expecting the film to open in the range of 32-35 crore nett & if it’s well made then it will surely have a record-breaking 5 days weekend both at the domestic & international market.”

Kadel also told Financial Express Online that if Zero is well received by the audience then it would turn out to be Shah Rukh Khan’s first Rs 300-crore (nett) grosser in the country. From new age VFX to the exceptional SRK-Salman duo’s big screen performance in Ishaqbaazi song, which has come after more than a decade, everything about Zero has succeeded in creating a positive buzz around its release. Now that the advance bookings for Zero have been declared open, it will surely give the movie a headstart at the box office.

In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the character of a vertically challenged man, Bauua while Anushka will be seen playing the role of a woman suffering from cerebral palsy and Katrina will perform the role of superstar Babita Kumari. Special cameos from megastar Salman Khan, Kajol and late actor Sridevi will be the highlight of the movie.