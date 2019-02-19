ZEE5 turns one, announces 72 new Originals across six languages till March 2020

The extravaganza was attended by some of the biggest names from showbiz across regions.

As ZEE5 ushers its first anniversary on Tuesday, it deemed it fit enough occasion to announce an extensive line-up of 72 new Originals on the platform till March 2020.

Staying true to its roots, ZEE5’s new line-up focusses on regional content which includes shows across multiple genres and languages that include Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

ZEE5 is the fastest-growing OTT platform in India and has also rolled out an anniversary offer in which subscribers can avail a 30 percent discount on both annual subscriptions all access @ INR 999/- and regional @ INR 499/; users must note that this valid from 14th February to 31st March. Apart from that, the additional 50 percent cash back on Paytm can also be availed.

The glam event was attended by big names from the entertainment industry from across regions including Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt, Arjun Rampal, Saqib Saleem, Guneet Monga, S Sreesanth. In addition, Parambrata Chatterjee and Raima Sen, Payel Sarkar, Riddhi Sen from Kolkata, Kathir from Chennai, Sujay Dahake, Vikram Gokhale from the Marathi entertainment industry, also attended.

Upon achieving the milestone, a beaming Amit Goenka, CEO, International Broadcast Business and Z5 Global said that It was a very proud moment for ZEE5 as it celebrates the first anniversary.

The platform plans on investing to make ZEE5 the most widely subscribed and viewed Indian entertainment app and globally in the next few years.

Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India said that this past year has been an enriching journey as ZEE5 became the fastest growing OTT platform in India. Katial also lauded the milestones achieved on the Content front and also praised those reached under Partnerships and Technology.

At the star-studded event, ZEE5 unveiled the logos of the following shows:

Hindi – Karenjit Kaur Season 3 (with Sunny Leone), Rangbaaz Season 2, High Priestess (Amala Akkineni’s digital debut), The Final Call (starring Arjun Rampal and Sakshi Tanwar), Skyfire, The Sholay Girl (starring Bidita Baig), Mystic Rose, Mirror (a short film), Poison (starring Arbaaz Khan, Freddy Daruwala, Tanuj Virwani), Bandit Queen, 377 (starring Maanvi Gagroo and others)

Tamil – Postman

Telugu – G.O.D. – Gangs of Dharmapuri (starring Aditya) and Ms Subbulakshmi (starring Lakshmi Manchu)

Bengali – Sharate Aaj (starring Payal Sarkar, Parambrata Chatterjee and Riddhi Sen)

Marathi – Sex, Drugs and Theatre, Hutatma (starring Anjali Patil, Vaibhav Tatvavadi & Abhay Mahajan)

Malayalam – Porn Ok Please, Aarpoo

In a first ZEE5 launched regional subscription packs in regional languages – Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada in the past quarter. These tiered SVOD packs let consumers watch premium content in their preferred language at half the price. In addition, as an added benefit, subscribers can also watch their favorite TV shows hours prior to their original air time. This has also benefited ZEE5 in turn as it gathered subscription momentum in the South Indian market as well.

