Former One Direction star Zayn Malik’s debut solo single “Pillowtalk” has reached number one on iTunes in 60 countries.

The 23-year-old singer released the song on Friday and within minutes it was trending worldwide on Twitter before shooting to the top of the charts around the globe, reported Femalefirst.

He tweeted: “Crazy love today. This is crazy … I can’t believe it. Blown away… Love you all (sic).”

The steamy video for the single features Malik and his girlfriend Gigi Hadid.