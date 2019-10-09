YouTube beats Netflix! Surprising results of a recent survey depicts new trend among teens

YouTube has emerged as one of the most preferred platforms for watching video among teens. (Image: Youtube/Netflix Official)

Netflix vs YouTube: Amidst the rising popularity of online video consumption platforms, there is a tough race among the OTT platforms to provide quality content. The video-sharing platform YouTube has emerged as one of the most preferred platforms for watching video among teens. A report published in CNBC citing Piper Jaffray’s fall 2019 survey suggested that YouTube has surpassed Netflix as a preferred video consumption platform among teens. It stated that as many as 37 per cent of the teens who were part of the survey found to be streaming videos mostly on YouTube. The long-time leader Netflix, with a share of 35 per cent in the survey, was narrowly edged out by the Google-owned video platform.

The report suggested that according to the Piper Jaffray, the shift in the shared was noted due to the wide array of content available on YouTube. In comparison to Netflix, YouTube has a more diversified library and more teen-centric content. One can easily access gaming videos, video game play-through tutorials, music videos, how-to videos, DIY videos and content from social media influencers and celebrities among other teen-worthy content on YouTube.

READ | Family and Music! Here’s how Spotify is connecting family members through the new plan

According to the CNBC report, the last quarter has been tough on Netflix as the globally prominent OTT platform noted a 27 per cent decline in the value of the shares. The report citing the earnings report of Netflix suggested that the company has reported a rare subscriber miss in the second quarter. Amidst all this, Netflix also faces growing concerns from the investors who fear that it might face tough competition from the streaming services being launched by some of the top global companies like Apple, AT&T and Disney among others.

Despite losing the top slot to Google-owned YouTube, Netflix is still above any other streaming services. The OTT platform is still in the top list of teens for watching shows in comparison to others, the report said.