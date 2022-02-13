Your IP Your Future campaign launched by Creative First

This is a step taken to spread awareness around a very important issue faced by most of the people in creative industries.

When we see the gross output of India’s television and OTT platforms, it marks to the whopping INR 349 thousand crores. The media growth is at a much faster pace than the GDP of the country. However, India has also seen improvement in the WIPO Global Innovation rankings, that is 46th ranking from 54th ranking. When we see our creative and entertainment industries, it not only entertains people but also creates immense media jobs and other opportunities.

With the launching of the campaign known as “Your IP Your Future” in association with Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and the Producer Guild of India with Knowledge Partners International Legal Alliance and IPTSE Academy, this campaign is targeted to spread awareness around importance of copyright in the media and the entertainment industry. This would especially be beneficial to young and upcoming talents in the creative industry. Some of the conversations and interactions with the industry head honchos and legal experts include names like Siddharth Roy Kapur, Founder and Managing Director of Roy Kapur Films, Vivek Krishnani , Managing Director – Sony Picture Films India, Anjum Rajabali veteran screenwriter, Shibasish Sarkar – Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment, Jamshed Mistry, Founder of the International Legal Alliance – a virtual global network of lawyers, Tara Deshpande – actor and author. Noted actress and National Award winner Divya Dutta is also part of the campaign. Every month,new discussions with eminent names from the Indian media and entertainment industry will take place.

Arun Chawla, Director General, FICCI said, “Across the world, and in India in particular, small, and medium segments are thriving and driving innovation. However, creativity needs to be protected which is where ‘Your IP Your Future’ steps. Intellectual property law is crucial for the media and entertainment industry. It plays an important role in copyright and trademarking the intellectual property of the creative society.”

Nitin Tej Ahuja, CEO, Producers Guild of India, said, “The legal sanctity of IP – and more particularly, copyright in the case of content producers is the basis on which the framework is built. A detailed understanding of the evolving nuances of the various facets of IP are therefore critical to anyone involved, or aspiring to be involved, in the entertainment business. Your IP Your Future is a very valuable and comprehensive resource towards that end.”

Jamshed Mistry, Founder, International Legal Alliance (ILA), said, “Often than not a creative person’s only asset is his IPR!! It is in the best interest of all concerned in the industry to educate themselves on IPR!! Creative First is the exquisite platform to spread this awareness!! ”

Sourabh Sachdeva, Director, IPTSE Academy, added, “India has emerged as the third largest start-up ecosystem in the world, after the US and China. However without IPR protection, creators won’t be able to value their efforts for the hard work that is incurred.”