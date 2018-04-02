You may not believe what whopping amount of money producers lose when Kapil Sharma cancels his shoot

Kapil Sharma. (PTI)

When a TV show shoot is cancelled, not only does it affect the producers but the people associated with it too. Be it the light man, spot boy, cameraman or the main lead. But, what can anyone do when the reason behind it is the showman itself. This time the man in the spotlight is superstar comedian Kapil Sharma.

After clearing the air on Baaghi 2 actors Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff shoot, Kapil is again in news for cancelling the shoot with Hichki star Rani Mukerji. According to a report by India Today quoting, SpotboyE, Rani was asked to report for Kapil Sharma’s show at 6 pm. But when the actress was about to leave Yash Raj Studios, the show’s team called her and asked her to come at 8 pm. While the ‘Hum Tum’ actor waited for two more hours, she was later told that the show has been cancelled. The report added that Sony TV is investing Rs 30-35 lakh on every shoot of the show.

However, this is not the first time that Sharma has kept his Bollywood guests waiting on his show’s and then cancelled it. It has happened with Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Arjun Rampal and Akshay Kumar among others.

The comedian’s new show Family Time with Kapil Sharma was aired on March 25 and did not get very nice reviews from the experts.

From Kapil’s comic timing, to his chemistry with co-host, show’s format, to the boring games, everything was lacklustre.

Kapil on April 2, turned 37. Born in Amritsar, he lost his father at a young age, and while most in his region dreamt of joining the police force, he harboured dreams of being a singer and so sketched his path towards Mumbai.

However, his stand-up comedy at The Great Indian Laughter Challenge helped him shot to fame and then rest is history.