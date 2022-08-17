You can now watch House of Dragon from this date on Disney+ Hotstar

House of the Dragon, a prequel to the famous series Game of Thrones, is all set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. Starting August 22, the episodes will stream every Monday at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). As per reports, the prequel is going to be a 10-episode long. The first season is based on the author George RR Martin’s novel ‘Fire and Blood’. The series is going to portray the story of the Targaryen Civil War that happened 300 years before the events that have been portrayed in the Game of Thrones.

House of the Dragon focuses on the story of a Targaryen family who fights amongst themselves in order to be the successor of the Iron Throne. With the hunger for power and fight for the succession, the series can be quite similar to Game of Thrones, but with many new twists.

While in Game of Thrones, we followed the story of Targaryen lineage and saw only a glimpse of Starks and Lannisters, House of the Dragon will revolves around just one family.

Audience can expect some mind-boggling and epic dragon battles in House of Dragon. The much-awaited series has been the talk of the town ever since the news of its release came out. It created a fervour internationally across viewers of different age groups. The guests at the launch event were in awe of the visual spectacle and sang high praises stating how eagerly they are waiting for the season to stream in the next few days!

House of Dragon will surely be a treat to the fans of Game of Throne who have been waiting for the sequel of the show ever since it officially ended in 2019. Though the final season of the Game of Thrones was not hit with the audience, they can now get their hopes high on this prequel series of the same to rectify that terrible feeling.