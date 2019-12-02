You bring me joy, grace, balance: Priyanka’s sweet anniversary message for Nick

Los Angeles | Published: December 2, 2019 4:09:54 PM

Last year, Priyanka and Nick had a Catholic wedding on December 1, and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 in India.

priyanka chopra wedding, priyanka chopra wedding date, priyanka chopra wedding anniversary date, priyanka chopra anniversary, priyanka nick anniversary, priyanka nick wedding dateNick, also took to social media to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (Twitter)

Priyanka Chorpa and singer Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows on this day a year ago, and the Bollywood star celebrated their first anniversary by penning a special message for the American singer and crediting him for bringing joy, passion and excitement in her life. Last year, Priyanka and Nick had a Catholic wedding on December 1, and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 in India.

“My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me… Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. “And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she posted on Instagram along side a series of pictures from their wedding.

Nick, also took to social media to celebrate their one-year anniversary. “One year ago today we said forever…. Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary,” he captioned a photo from their catholic wedding.

