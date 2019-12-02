You bring me joy, grace, balance: Priyanka’s sweet anniversary message for Nick

Last year, Priyanka and Nick had a Catholic wedding on December 1, and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 in India.
Priyanka Chorpa and singer Nick Jonas exchanged wedding vows on this day a year ago, and the Bollywood star celebrated their first anniversary by penning a special message for the American singer and crediting him for bringing joy, passion and excitement in her life. Last year, Priyanka and Nick had a Catholic wedding on December 1, and tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on December 2 in India.
“My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me… Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas. “And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she posted on Instagram along side a series of pictures from their wedding.
Nick, also took to social media to celebrate their one-year anniversary. “One year ago today we said forever…. Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary,” he captioned a photo from their catholic wedding.
