Year-Ender 2022: Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment owned OTT space with path-breaking content

Year after year, at times several times a year, Red Chillies Entertainment has delivered success in several genres. With films like Darlings, Love Hostel, Dear Zindgi, Billu, Raees, and Chennai Express amongst many others, it has branched itself as one of the biggest and leading production houses in India. Spearheaded by India’s biggest star Shahrukh Khan and film producer Gauri Khan, Red Chillies Entertainment has a history of delivering pathbreaking content. Unlike them, not many know how to continue reviving their legacy by showing remarkable stories to their audience.

Here is looking back at two of the biggest OTT hits Red Chillies Entertainment has delivered this year:

Darlings

Staring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew, Darlings is a one-of-a-kind story about a quirky mother-daughter duo navigating crazy circumstances while trying to find their place in the world. The dark comedy is set in Mumbai against the backdrop of a conservative lower-middle-class neighborhood, and it follows the lives of two women who find courage and love in extraordinary circumstances. Darlings turned out to be the biggest success OTT has seen this year and everything about the film has left mark in the hearts of the audience. Today, Darlings is the highest-viewed non-English Indian original film and has the highest global opening for a non-English original Indian film. At last count, the runaway success of the film was over 30 million hours on Netflix.

Love Hostel

Directed by Shanker Raman, and starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, Love Hostel follows the volatile journey of a spirited young couple pursued by a ruthless mercenary against the pulsating backdrop of rustic North India. In search of their fairytale ending, the star-crossed lovers travel the entire world and then some.

This survival story involves mayhem and bloodshed in a game of power, money, and principles. This brutal, impactful, and brilliant film has enjoyed a ton of success and appreciation that came along. The film is noir at its gruesome best and worth a rewatch.