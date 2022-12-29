Year Ender 2022: From Lata Mangeshkar to Sidhu Moosewala, remembering singers we lost in 2022

The New Year arrives in less than a week. While we look back at the music trends and artists that took the spotlight, one cannot go without remembering the voices we lost this year. From losing the Nightingale of India to the murder of young artist Sidhu Moosewala, it was indeed a dark year for the Indian music industry.

Lata Mangeshkar

The Bharat Ratna who enchanted the world with her mellifluous voice passed away on February 6, 2022. She was suffering from age-related health issues. A favourite of all generations, Mangeshkar’s contributions to the music industry and infinite. Not just a recipient of the highest civilian award, the Nightingale of India had several feathers to her cap from Guinness World Record, 15 National Awards, four Filmfare Special Awards, and many more.

Bappi Lahiri

Bappi Lahiri, also known as the “Disco King,” passed away on February 15, 2022. He was 19 when he started to exert his influence on the music scene with the 1975 song “Zakhmee.” This was his first major hit and pushed him to the upper echelons of the industry. He is credited with creating his musical genre and popularising the use of synthesised disco music in Indian cinema. He has also left a rich musical legacy with his compositions in films such as Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Gujarati, and even some western-Indian fusion music.

KK

One of the most tragic news of the year has been the sudden demise of teen sensation Krishnakumar Kunnath, also known as KK on May 13. He was 53 years old. The incident happened in Kolkata where during a concert organized by a college in south Kolkata, he suffered a massive heart attack and succumbed to it. His initial hits included “Pyaar Ke Pal” and “Yaaron.” A versatile singer, KK has also recorded songs in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, and Bengali, among other languages.

Sidhu Moosewala

Moosewala was shot by unidentified assailants in broad daylight on Sunday. Some of his songs include “Tochan,” “Legend,” “Game,” and “Warning Shots.” The singer contested on a Congress ticket during the Punjab state elections and lost. He was popular not only in his native state but Punjabi diaspora across Canada, the UK, and the US. Moeesewala shot to instant fame with the song ‘So High’. Some of the other popular songs from his stable include “Tochan,” “Legend,” and “Warning Shots.”

Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz

The 90s pop sensation – Tarsame Singh Saini aka Taz passed away on April 30 at the age of 54. The singer suffered from liver failure, following which he slipped into a coma and passed away. The music of Taz was known for its Western pop sensibility and traditional Asian elements. Some of his most popular songs include “Pyar Ho Gaya” and “Nachenge Saari Raat.” He died on April 29, 2022, due to an illness. In 1989, Taz gained widespread recognition with his album “Hit The Deck.” He was the lead singer of Stereo Nation, a British pop band. He was responsible for some of the most popular songs of the 90s, such as “Daroo Vich Pyar” and “Ishq Ho Gaya.”

Sandhya Mukherjee

Sandhya Mukherjee, a prominent Bengali singer, popularly known as Getashree passed away on February 16 after suffering a massive cardiac attack. She was 90 years old. Mukherjee delivered thousands of songs for the Bengali film industry and albums of semi-classical and modern music. She also collaborated with legendary singer Hemanta Mukherjee. In 2011, she received the Banga Bibhusan award, which is the highest civilian honour in West Bengal. In 1970, she was also given the National Film Award for her performance in the movie “Jay Jayanti.” A month before her death she refused to accept the Padma Shri award.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

Indian classical musician Pt. Shivakumar Sharma passed away due to a heart attack on May 10. Indian classical music is known for adapting the santoor for various Indian classical songs. He is the recipient of various awards, such as the Padma Shri and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award. His compositions for movies with flautist Hariprasad Chaurasia include Lamhe Darr and Faasle.