‘It’s heartbreaking’: Dasvi star Yami Gautam slams ‘extremely disrespectful’ review of her performance

Bollywood star Yami Gautam hit out at an unflattering review of her latest release Dasvi and her performance, going to the extent of calling it “extremely disrespectful”. The film, which also features Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur, released on Jio Cinema and Netflix and Jio Cinema on Thursday. Yami plays a police officer in Dasvi, a social comedy highlighting the importance of education.

Tweeting to her 4.4 million followers, the Vicky Donor star said she found the review of her performance disrespectful, and highlighted that she had worked hard as a self-made actor to reach the heights that she has. She also requested the publication not to review her performances again.

The actor shared a screenshot from the review by Film Companion that castigated her performance in the film. “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive,” said one line in the review.

Reacting in a Twitter thread, Yami said: “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. My recent films & performances include A Thursday, Bala, Uri etc. & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!”

“It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth ! I’ll find grace in that & it’ll be less painful.”

Dasvi stars Abhishek Bachchan as jailed politician Ganga Ram Chaudhary. Yami plays Jyoti Deswal, a strict and lawful officer appointed as the new superintendent. She provokes Abhishek’s character to pass his Class 10 exams. Nimrat stars as Bimla Devi, Ganga Ram’s wife who becomes the chief minister when he is sent to jail.