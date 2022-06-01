‘Yaad aayenge ye pal’ – Fans share glimpses of KK’s last performance before his sudden death

The nation today woke up to the shocking news of singer KK’s death. Now, that the music industry and his fans cannot wrap their head around his sudden demise many pointed out that, ironically the last song sung by the 53 years old singer in Kolkata was the titular track of his debut album ‘Pal’ that shot him to limelight back in 1999. KK was performing live at the Nazrul Mancha for Gurudas College fest. The singer fell ill after the concert and returned to the hotel. Soon his condition deteriorated and he was rushed to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata.

His last post featured the singer performing at Nazrul Mancha. Shortly before his death, the photos from his performance went up on his official handle. “Pulsating gig tonight at Nazrul Mancha. Vivekananda College !! Love you all #KKLive #KKTeam,” he wrote.

The live audience now can’t stop sharing videos from his last concert. In the videos, now going viral, KK is seen crooning “Ankhon Mein Teri”, “Dil Ibadat” and “Abhi Abhi Toh Mile”. Fans can be seen singing along, as they cheered him on.

One of his fans present at the concert while sharing clips of his last concert said, “I was fortunate enough to witness his last live concert. He performed brilliantly and completed the concert with full energy and happiness, Thank you &kk_live_now for giving us the best songs. Will cherish them forever. Thank you for making our childhood so beautiful.”

Him singing my fav song in his last concert.. The last song.. The last goodbye #KrishnakumarKunnath #KK,” wrote a fan in a tweet. “Can’t believe that KK is no more. It is so ironical that he would sing this song. Life is so unpredictable,” wrote another fan. Another person wrote, “Imagine somebody’s last performance being ‘Pal… yaad aayenge yeh pal’. Maybe this is why the word ‘poignant’ exists.” “Last performance, Last pal with his fans,” commented another.

him singing my fav song in his last concert..

The last song.. The last goodbye????#KrishnakumarKunnath #KK pic.twitter.com/Ip50kNzyhB — ShrestaTweets || stanning (Hugivesashit )|| (@chotto_shei_ami) May 31, 2022

KK started his journey with the jingles and was heavily influenced by Hariharan who encouraged him to move to Mumbai for a singing career. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Saddened by the untimely demise of noted singer Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK. His songs reflected a wide range of emotions and struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs. Condolences to his family and fans. Om Shanti”

KK was “brought dead” to Kolkata’s CMRI Hospital around 10 pm, hospital authorities had informed.