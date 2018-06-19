XXXTentacion shot dead in Florida: All you need to know about controversial rapper

Rapper XXXTentacion aka Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was a 20 years-old US-based rapper who died on Monday at around 4 pm in Florida. (Source- Instagram)

Rapper XXXTentacion aka Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was a 20 years-old US-based rapper who died on Monday at around 4 pm in Florida. He was shot dead during a robbery attempt when he was coming out of a motorbike store after shopping in RIVA Motorsports. He was famous for his controversial life and also the songs he published. He lived a famous life bedevilled by many felony cases and charges for domestic violence.

Here are the things you need to know about him:

1. Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy was a famous rapper, songwriter, and singer. His stage name was Rapper XXXTentacion.

2. Onfroy was born to Jamaican parents Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy and Cleopatra Bernard in Plantation, Florida on January 23, 1998. He had a tough childhood. He was expelled from the middle school for fighting, and he transferred all his energy and anger in writing songs.

3. Jahseh debuted with the album, 17, on August 25, 2017. He released his second album on March 16, 2018, which went up to number 1 on Billboard 200. His album song “Sad!” was at number 7 and “Changes” at number 37 in Billboard Hot 100.

4. His albums dealt with the subjects of Depression and were praised by many high-profile rappers.

5. He lived a controversial life, he was facing 15 felony cases. In 2014, he was arrested and sent to Youth Correction centre for a year for possessing a gun.

6. In 2016, he was arrested again for the charges of robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. He was bailed on $10,000 but in early October of the same year, he was again arrested for witness tampering, false imprisonment and aggravated battery of a pregnant woman.

His case for aggravated went till December 2017, when on December 14, 2017, he pleaded not guilty and he was taken into custody. He was being kept on house arrest and it was confirmed on December 14, 2017, that he was being released from the house arrest. On March 21, 2018, he was released from the house arrest and on June 18, 2018, he was shot dead.