  3. Writing ‘An Unsuitable Boy’ was ‘cathartic’ for Karan Johar

Penning down his biography was therapeutic and cathartic for ace filmmaker Karan Johar.

By: | Jaipur | Updated: January 22, 2016 6:32 PM

“To me the entire process of this book, I don’t know how it will be received, was extremely cathartic and therapeutic experience,” he said.

This 43-year-old director-producer has always been a topic of curiosity in terms of his personal life and sexual orientation and as a reply to that, comes up his biography, ‘An Unsuitable Boy,’ released at the ninth edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival on Thursday.

“I was effeminate as a child and I used to have sleepless nights over the fact that I am different from other children,” he said.

But Karan said his parents were a big support system to him to fight all these odds of being effeminate and fat.

“Even when I weighed 150 kg, my mother said I was the best looking child in the world and my father told me that once I lost a little puppy fat, I can be a hero in Hindi films,” he said.

Asked about portrayal of homosexuals in his movies, the film-maker said he was the first Bollywood director who discussed the issue in films.

“Whether it’s ‘Kal Ho Na Ho’ or ‘Dostana,’ I discussed the issue in the mainstream. I received so many letters from youngsters saying that my movies helped their parents identify their sexuality. Now, there are so many films on LGBT and I am proud that I started it,” he said.

Tags: Karan Johar
