Writers are backbone of project, need to be paid respectable amount of money; says filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani

Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani Monday said writers should receive the maximum remuneration for a film as they are the backbone of any project. Hirani said Bollywood writers often tend to work on several scripts simultaneously as there is no guarantee which one will be backed by a production house. “I think writers need to be respected a little more, financially.

They are the foundation of every film. Unless you pay the writers, probably the maximum amount of money in your film, you won’t find good writers. It’s a big struggle for them. “People here write four scripts at the same time because they aren’t sure which one will start and which one will work. You cannot write four scripts at the same time,” he said.

The “Sanju” director was speaking at the announcement for second edition of Cinestaan script contest. “An initiative like this is extremely encouraging.

I hope more people in the country write scripts, so that someday we have better cinema than we have today,” he said. Hirani, who has often collaborated with writer Abhijat Joshi, said filmmakers are on the lookout for stories as they cannot always write one. “We need many more scriptwriters.

I strongly believe stories come from the small towns. People have more exposure to life there. In big cities, especially like Mumbai, all the time goes in travelling. “I grew up in a small town and we could just walk into a neighbour’s house. Here, we don’t have the time to even meet our friends. Stories out there and it’s just that they have to be found.

Talent needs to taught in a way that the stories turn into proper screenplays,” he added. Also present at the event were jury members Anjum Rajabali and Juhi Chaturvedi.