Wow! Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu, ‘Baahubali’ director SS Rajamouli team up for next film

He also said that the Babu starrer film will come next after his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

Good news for movie goers! Telugu film star Mahesh Babu is all set to work with Baahubali director SS Rajamouli in one of his upcoming films, according to a news report by Manorama. The news which has taken the internet by storm was made public by Rajamouli himself in one of his media interviews. Speculations had been rife for a couple of months about the legendary director casting Babu in one of his ambitious future projects. Ending the slew of speculations, Rajamouli disclosed that he will work with Babu in a film which will be produced by KL Narayana. He also said that the Babu starrer film will come next after his upcoming film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram.

These are no rumours and the fact is I and Babu will work together in a film which will be produced by KL Narayana, Rajamouli was quoted as saying by Manorama. He also said that the work on the new project will commence only after he has wrapped up his next film Roudram Ranam Rudhiram. Rajamouli also refused to divulge the title of the film as the film has not been officially announced by the production house yet.

The formal announcement about the production of the film is expected to be made by the beginning of the next year and if all goes well then the power packed film will hit the theatres in 2022. The announcement about the film has made the fans of Rajamouli and Babu restless. Super excited fans of Rajamouli and Babu took to social media sites to share their happiness about the upcoming film. The coming together of the two powerful film personalities assumes significance as this is the first joint collaboration of the duo. Also, fans had been patiently waiting for years for Baahubali fame director to cast their favourite actor Babu in his films. The wait of the fans has certainly ended after Rajamouli made the announcement but the uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 lockdown can further delay the production of the film. Under the nationwide lockdown, work on all the films has been suspended. Release of some of the films this year has also been deferred in the wake of Covid-19 uncertainty.