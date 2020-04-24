Wow! Superstar Nayanthara’s old pictures from a make-up shoot go viral

The pictures highlight the makeover that the lady superstar has gone through over her years in the industry.

Nayanthara fans, rejoice! Known as “Lady superstar” of the south, actress Nayanthara’s old pictures have gone viral, according to a Mathrubhumi report. This comes at a time when the actress is about to complete 17 years in the film industry. Her pictures started trending after a Kerala-based beautician, Anila Joseph, shared the pictures from her Instagram account. The beautifician shared the old pictures, which were taken when Nayanthara was just at the beginning of her career as a model, and the caption said that the pictures were taken for a magazine shoot. She shared the pictures to celebrate her completion of 35 years as a beautician.

The pictures highlight the makeover that the lady superstar has gone through over her years in the industry. Let’s get a closer look at Nayanthara’s lovely photos she has shared recently on her Instagram account.

Nayanthara made a debut in the south Indian film industry with “Manasinakkare”, directed by Sathyan Anthikkad in 2003. Shortly after, she became a sensation among the audience. Among the most appreciated of her works till date is her role in Shivan’s film “Naanum Rowdy Dhaan”, according to Mathrubhumi.

Nayanthara has worked in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada films and has starred with several bigwigs in the south Indian film industries including Rajinikanth and Mohanlal.

She is also the only female actor from South India to have been included in the Forbes India Celebrity 100 list, in which she was included in 2018 with an earning of Rs 15.17 crore. She has also won several awards including a Filmfare Award for Best Malayalam Actress.

Nayanthara has also received the reputed Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress in 2013 for her work in the film Raja Rani.