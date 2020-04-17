Wow, Johnny Depp joins Instagram with a song! Actor refers to COVID-19 as an ‘invisible enemy’

He said that his motive behind joining Instagram was to reach out to people and help them find ways to utilise this time of isolation in different ways. (Image: Instagram/Johnny Depp)

COVID-19: Fans, actor Johnny Depp has finally joined Instagram treated his fans with a song! It has been years since his fans have been hoping to interact with the actor, but he has remained away. However, in a move that left his fans surprised, the actor joined Instagram on Thursday evening. And with a good reason. In a video shared by Depp, he said that he never had a reason to join social media, until now. Saying that now is the time for dialogue, the actor spoke about the coronavirus pandemic which is currently gripping the world.

In his first post, the actor uploaded a picture of himself sitting on a wooden bench and said that he was making a video and needed a minute to upload. Shortly after, an 8-minute-long IGTV video was uploaded on his official Instagram handle.

He started the video by saying that this was his first experience on social media, but now he felt like he needed to open up a dialogue because an “invisible enemy” had already caused an immeasurable amount of tragedy and damage around the world. Highlighting the plight of several underprivileged people who are left jobless, and are dealing with the pandemic with no shelter, the Pirates of the Caribbean star requested people to come together and help each other during these tough times.

He said that his motive behind joining Instagram was to reach out to people and help them find ways to utilise this time of isolation in different ways. Appealing to people to stay at home, he said that now is the time to connect with their families. Further saying that quarantine can feel “hellish”, Depp said that people need to remain curious and use this period of quarantine to learn, create something and do something which could brighten someone’s day.

Read, draw, sing, dance, play instruments, learn how to play instruments, make instruments, make new music, make playlists, listen to music you are not familiar with, were some of the suggestion the actor threw towards the viewers in an attempt to motivate them to pass this time of quarantine without getting bored.

He ended his video message by telling the viewers about his rendition of “Isolation” by John Lennon, which he thinks is especially fitting in the current situation. The song is a collaboration with British musician Jeff Beck and it is available on all major music platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, and Amazon Music. Depp explained that isolation, fear, and the risks that the world faces are the underlying ideas of the song and he shared the link of the song with the viewers through Instagram.

He also thanked his fans for their constant support to Depp throughout the years and hoped that everyone would remain safe and well.