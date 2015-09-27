Would like to see Beyonce on ‘Scandal’: Kerry Washington

Actress Kerry Washington says she would love to see pop star Beyonce make an appearance on her political thriller TV series “Scandal”.

Washington, 38, who plays Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert to politicians and power brokers on the Shonda Rhimes series, said she feels great even when she is in a room with the “Crazy In Love” hitmaker, reported Entertainment Weekly.

“It would be great to have somebody like Beyonce on the show, because any time Beyonce does anything, it makes the world stop, and I would just be happy. Any time I get to be in a room with her, I’m like, ‘This is great,'” the actress said.

The fifth season of “Scandal”, which also stars, Henry Ian Cusick, Columbus Short, Darby Stanchfield and Katie Lowes among others, returned on ABC.