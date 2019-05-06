World of dance 2019 winner: Indian dance troupe ‘The Kings’ bags 1 million dollars at US reality show

Mumbai-based hip-hop dance crew named The Kings has won the American dance reality show World of Dance and has bagged 1 million dollars. The 14-member crew impressed judges including Jennifer Lopez, Ne-Yo and Derek Hough with their amazing performances and made its way into the hearts of the people. In fact, their finale performance was so stunning that the judges gave them a standing ovation and gave them 100 scores, thus ensuring their victory. The other finalists on the show included a contemporary dancer Briar Nolet from Canada, the sister duo of Ellie and Ava, VPeepz, a hip-hop group from the Philippines, and Unity LA, a 10-person squad from Southern California. The kings came to limelight when they won India's Got Talent Season 3 in 2011 and later secured a third place in World Hip-Hop Dance Championship 2015. The group specializes in Bolly-hip-hop style and was founded by dancer Suresh Mukun in 2008. In fact, Suresh recently took to social media to share the news with his fans and wrote, "Finally, we can say India is on Top in Dancing and history has been created which will be remembered and cherished forever! Tonight is the night which each and every Indian is going to remember for life and feel proud seeing the Indian Flag flying high with the perfect score for our stellar performance. 100 100 100! It was the best experience of our life so far. The journey of local dancers from the small gully of Vasai Nallasopara to the WORLD CHAMPIONS was really challenging filled with never-ending hard work and dedication." Here's a look at their finale performance: READ:\u00a0Sacred Games 2 release date: Pankaj Tripathi holds the clues as Kalki Koechlin, Ranvir Shorey join the cast In the episode aired on April 28, the group performed on Bollywood number Yeh Raat The Kings ruled the stage with their scintillating performance on Malhari Judges were blown away by The Kings' performance in the Qualifiers round The Kings make the audiences go crazy with their mind-blowing performance on Tattad Tattad Talking about The Kings, the crew comprises 14 members (aged between 17-27) and they have been receiving top marks right from the start of the season. The group's dance specialty is Bolly hip-hop and shot to fame with India's Got Talent season 3. Speaking of the reality show, the same started off on February 26 on NBC channel and Scott Evans hosted this new season.