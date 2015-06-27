Working with Salman Khan always an honour, says Karan Johar

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who recently launched the song of the upcoming film ‘Baahubali’ in Mumbai, said it would be an honour for him to work with superstar Salman Khan.

Karan, who wears many hats, such as filmmaker, producer, screenwriter, costume designer and the reality show judge, asserted that working with Salman would always be an honour, pleasure and privilege for him.

The 43- year- old director has only once worked with the ‘Kick’ star in 1998, but it seems that he would love to team up with the actor again.

“Salman and I worked together in my very first feature film. In 1998 Salman played a very little part in ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’. So, of course working with him is an honor and I think he is one of our leading superstars and one of the finest people I know, said Karan.

Karan, who last took the director’s seat for ‘Student of the Year’, will now be directing ‘Shuddhi’.