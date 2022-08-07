Working with Jaideep, Vijay on ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’ has transformed me as an actor: Kareena Kapoor Khan

When director Sujoy Ghosh offered her the adaptation of “The Devotion of Suspect X”, Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan says she grabbed the opportunity with both hands as she wanted to share screen space with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

Kareena has teamed up with Ghosh for the first time for the upcoming Netflix film, based on the 2005 bestselling Japanese novel of the same name by Keigo Higashino.

The Hindi version follows a single parent and her daughter, who commit a crime, and a neighbour who helps them cover it up amidst a police investigation.

Calling Ahlawat and Varma “actors from a different realm”, Kareena said working with the duo turned out to be a transformative experience for her.

“I try to do different things at every curve. When Sujoy offered me the film and told me the cast, I jumped at it. Working with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma has really transformed me.

“It made me believe in different things because they are actors from a different realm. It has added a lot of freshness to me and my character,” the 41-year-old told PTI in an interview.

Kareena said her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan asked her to up her game and give her best shot since Ahlawat and Varma are in “top form”.

“Saif was like, ‘You need to be on your toes because these guys are in top form, they are top actors and they know exactly what they are doing’,” she added.

It is a great time for actors who are hungry, said the actor.

“Today, there are brilliant people doing brilliant work. Actors need to be open about that and do different things. It is an amazing time. It is a learning curve for everyone and we should encourage it,” she added.

She said she is looking forward to the release of the adaptation of “The Devotion of Suspect X” on Netflix in December or January.

“It is a big challenge for me and it has been a great journey. I am so happy that it is coming on Netflix,” she said.

Kareena will next start shooting for Hansal Mehta’s untitled movie from September. She will also produce Mehta’s film in collaboration with Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of “Laal Singh Chaddha”, set to hit the screens on August 11.