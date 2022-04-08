Working with Aamir Khan was not a pleasant experience! Here’s what this ace director said

While working on the film Ghulam in 1998, Mahesh Bhatt and Aamir Khan had a fallout. Both had worked together in films like Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin and Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke. Bhatt spoke about why the relationship soured in an old interview, shared on the WildFilmsIndia YouTube channel.

According to the filmmaker, they didn’t see eye-to-eye while working on the film and decided to part ways. To complete the film, Vikram Bhatt was brought in as the director after Aamir had let Bhatt know that he didn’t appreciate his way of working on set and the story was also told in Roshmila Bhattacharya’s book, Matinee Men.

Bhatt said in Hindi that his style of working is very different and although they had worked in Ghulam, the experience wasn’t really grateful. He further added that one can strive for excellence, but not perfection as perfection is an illness and excellence can be achieved through hard work.

Apparently, the animosity ran deep in an appearance on Koffee with Karan where Mahesh Bhatt had ranked Aamir last on the basis of talent, in a rapid-fire question, which also included Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn.

Aamir Khan will be seen next in Laal Singh Chaddha which is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump, while Mahesh Bhatt had made a comeback in the direction with Sadak 2 in the 2020s which ended up getting poor reviews.