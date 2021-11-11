Working on Rajinikanth movies back in the day was ‘hell’: AR Rahman

Rahman has won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South (IE Photo)

Oscar winning composer AR Rahman looked back and talked about how making music for Rajnikanth films back in the day wasn’t always an experience to remember. Rahman said working on those films with superstar was ‘hell’. The tight deadlines and immense pressure would make the experience ‘hell’, as per Rahman.

Biggest problem

Speaking about creative blocks, Rahman admitted that as an artist he also experiences creative blocks in his profession. But, according to him, the biggest issue is with the pressure. “It is much better now. But before it used to be, we would start in March, when I used to do Rajinikanth movies. This movie will have to be released by Diwali, they would say. And then, I will have to work on songs, background, and the electricity used to be very funky at my place. We used to have two generators stationed. It was hell,” the singer, composer continued.

The 54-year-old composer further said that he had to invariably prioritise Rajnikanth films over others. And this would annoy other directors he was working with as Rahman would work on many projects simultaneously. “I used to do three movies, so the other directors would say, ‘My stuff is coming on Diwali too, AR’. It was hell. I used to hate all these festivals, because they used to give me hell, whether it was Diwali or New Year or Pongal, because I never used to enjoy them. Now, there’s much more leisure,” he added.

Rahman has worked for Rajinikanth in many films such as Muthu, Sivaji: The Boss, Enthiran, and most recently, 2.0. At the film’s trailer launch event in 2018, Rahman called Rajnikanth ‘my favourite hero’ and how he is inspired by the way of his (Rajnikanth’s) life. “I am drawn by his spirituality too”, he added.

As for awards and recognition, Rahman has won six National Film Awards, two Academy Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, a Golden Globe Award, fifteen Filmfare Awards and seventeen Filmfare Awards South.