Wondering why Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan didn’t open well at the box office? Know it from top trade analysts

Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan Box Office – After a long wait and anticipation, Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan were released yesterday. The directors and producers of both the films wanted to cash on the festival day but failed to impress the box office. As per reports, Laal Singh Chaddha is estimated to have earned Rs 10-11 crore on its first day and Raksha Bandhan is likely to have collected Rs 7- 8 crore. Official figures from producers are awaited. Both films ran at an average occupancy of 25 per cent throughout the day.

The industry was looking at the films with hopes of reviving Bollywood coupled with the stardom of their leading actors. However, both the films – Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan have garnered mixed to negative reviews on social media and from the critics. To understand what went wrong, we got in touch with the leading trade analysts.

Komal Nahata, a leading trade analyst explains, “Laal Singh Chaddha did not get an opening because its trailer was not exciting enough and the audience was waiting for the reviews. Even the music wasn’t popular. As for Raksha Bandhan, one was able to understand that it was a dated story and today’s youth doesn’t want to watch such kind of content. Generally, Hindi films are not doing well and South Indian films dubbed in Hindi are opening to great numbers because their content is much better. Bollywood producers have started doing ‘kamchori’ and they have started taking the audience for granted and they are having to pay a price for that. I think they’ve now learned their lesson and will now work harder on their content, trailer, and music.”

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Here’s how much Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and others charged for the film

Taran Adarsh, movie critic and trade analyst tells us, “There were boycott calls for Laal Singh Chaddha and Aamir Khan and that probably impacted the film to some extent. The fact that Aamir Khan went on record to apologize if he has hurt the sentiments of the audience shows that even he was worried and concerned. However, any film can withstand any boycott or unforeseen circumstances, if the content is good. In this case, the content caters to a handful of premium multiplexes and doesn’t cater to an all-India audience. That’s where Laal Singh Chaddha misfired.”

He adds, “The film carried enormous expectations – here we had a superstar who was coming to the screen after four years. Aamir Khan has the power to bring the audience to theatres. Over the years, he has set a benchmark, even with the films that didn’t do extremely well.”

Girish Johar, producer and film expert shares a different perspective. He says, “It’s sad to see that even with two of the biggest superstars we were not able to clock in even 20 crores combined. It has sent shockwaves to the fraternity.”

Also read: Laal Singh Chaddha Twitter review: Epic let down or well-made? Netizens give mixed reactions

He adds, “It is not that the audience is not there – They are watching films like Thor, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, RRR, Pushpa, and KGF 2. However, the pandemic has destructed the ecosystem and the audience is asking for better content. We are still releasing films that were made two years ago. The content consumption has changed but the films that stuck cause of the pandemic have to release.”

While talking about Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan, Adarsh says, “When you have a mighty opponent, the footfall gets divided. Having said that, people were underestimating Raksha Bandhan but it is still a film for the masses and they might eventually watch it in theatres in the coming days.”

The OTT platforms have managed to provide the viewers with better and more intelligent content. Agreeing with it, Adarsh says, “In the last two years, people have consumed good international and regional content and now that’s what they demand now. It has set the bar high.”