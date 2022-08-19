Wondering how Vijay Varma prepared to play alcoholic Hamza in Darlings? Here’s the secret

Actor Vijay Varma is undoubtedly one of the best actors we have in the Hindi film industry. With his latest release, Darlings, he has proved it yet again. In the Netflix Original film, Vijay is playing a dark role – an alcoholic and abusive husband, Hamza. He has been receiving rave reviews from the audience and the critics for his flawless portrayal in the movie opposite Alia Bhatt.

While talking about how he prepared to play alcoholic Hamza, Vijay Varma in a recent interview said he suggested to his director Jasmeet K. Reen that he will actually drink and perform. You read that right! He told Jasmeet, “I wanted to do this exercise with you so that you can see what difference I have when I am under the influence of alcohol”.

To understand if the drill worked for the film, Vijay Varma asked the director about it. She said, “You please stay away from alcohol, because you are not at all Hamza when you are drunk.” Vijay said that this happened because there was a constant grin on his face after drinking. “I was smiling in the entire tape, even in the scenes where I had to be angry.”

He adds, “I can never be angry and violent in life, not even when I am drunk. That bone doesn’t exist much in me, I can be angry but not in a very poisonous volcanic way.” The entire exercise of getting drunk to play the character was a failure for the actor.

Not many would know, but Hamza (Vijay’s character) has brought a wave of hatred into his DMs, but it only goes on to show how much the audience loved his performance. His performances have been hailed by critics and audiences. That’s not all, they are referring to him as ‘Versatile Varma’ now.

On the work front, Vijay Varma also has an exciting slate of projects including, Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dahaad with Sonakshi Sinha, Mirzapur 3, and Sumit Saxena’s untitled next.